CemNet.com » Cement News » Chile's cement market closes 2023 with 11% drop

Chile's cement market closes 2023 with 11% drop

Chile's cement market closes 2023 with 11% drop
By ICR Newsroom
12 February 2024


Chilean cement dispatches fell by 10.1 per cent YoY to 443,170t in December 2023 from 492,963t in December 2023, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.

In the full-year 2023 cement dispatches were down 11 per cent YoY to 5,208,803t from 5,854,997t in 2022.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Chile South America Consumption CCHC 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com