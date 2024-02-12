Chile's cement market closes 2023 with 11% drop

ICR Newsroom By 12 February 2024

Chilean cement dispatches fell by 10.1 per cent YoY to 443,170t in December 2023 from 492,963t in December 2023, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.



In the full-year 2023 cement dispatches were down 11 per cent YoY to 5,208,803t from 5,854,997t in 2022.

