Burnpur Cement sees income decline YoY

12 February 2024

Burnpur Cement Ltd has reported total income from operations of INR407.4m (US$4.9m) in the quarter ended 31 December 2023. This comes to INR433.9m in the previous quarter and INR349.3m in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company recorded a loss from continuing operations of INR451.5m for the December 2023 quarter, up from a loss of INR191.5m in the previous quarter and INR207.6m in the quarter ended 31 December 2022. Basic earnings per share declined from a loss of INR2.41 in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 to INR5.24 in the same period a year later.

Total expenses have advanced from INR556.8m in the three months ended 31 December 2022 to INR859.3m in the same period in December 2023.

