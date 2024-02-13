Moroccan cement deliveries up 7% in January

ICR Newsroom By 13 February 2024

Cement deliveries by members of Morocco’s cement association, APC (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, LafargeHolcim Maroc and Novacim) increased by 6.6 per cent YoY to 1,130,187t, according to he Ministry of National Territory Planning, Land Planning, Housing and Urban Policy.



Of this total, the retail sector accounted for 648,341t, with deliveries down 0.1 per cent from 647,656t in January 2023. The ready-mix concrete sector increased its off take by 17.4 per cent YoY to 248,132t in January 2024 from 211,411t. Deliveries to the prefabricated segment was up 5.2 per cent YoY to 109,906t from 104,526t. The infrastructure market saw a 64.7 per cent YoY increase in deliveries to 83,816t in January 2024 from 50,891t, but building site sales were down by 23.7 per cent YoY to 35,181t from 46,097t over the same period. Approximately 4812t of cement were delivered to the mortar segment.

