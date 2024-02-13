CRH completes Hunter plant and Texan ready-mix acquisitions

CRH has completed the US$2.1bn acquisition of Martin Marietta Materials Inc in Texas, USA. The deal was first announced on 21 November 2023 and the combined assets are expected to generate a pro-forma EBITDA of around US$170m for 2023.



The acquisition includes the 2.1Mta Hunter cement plant, 20 ready-mix assets with a capacity of 1.6Mm3 and a network of terminals along the Eastern Gulf Coast of Texas.

