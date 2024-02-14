Oficemen signs decarbonisation technology agreement with Enagás

Spain’s cement association, Oficemen, and natural gas transmission company Enagás SA have signed an agreement to jointly explore decarbonisation technologies. Both organisation will collaborate in the analysis and potential development of infrastructure to transport H2, CO2 and O2.
Signed by Alan Svaiter, Oficemen president, and Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, CEO of Enagás, the two-year agreement highlights the commitment of the Spanish cement industry to decarbonise. At the close of 2022, the sector had reduced its total CO2 emissions by 44 per cent when compared with the 1990 base line. Going forward, the cement industry plans to develop carbon capture, transport, storage and use technologies to achieve its net-zero target by 2050.
