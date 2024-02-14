Gamma Civic and Cemindo Gemilang acquire Cementis Madagascar

14 February 2024

Cementis (Madagascar) SA has been acquired by Mauritius-based Gamma Civic Ltd, in collaboration with its Indonesian strategic partner, Cemindo Gemilang. The new company will be renamed as Alpha Ciment SA and is expected to significantly reduce cement imports.



Gamma Civic established itself in Madagascar in 2021 through its subsidiary Kolos Madagascar, marketing the Mafonja brand. Meanwhile, Cemindo Gemilang operates eight cement plants in Indonesia and one in Vietnam, producing 15Mta of cement and 10Mta of clinker.



The parent companies are prioritising the modernisation of Alpha Ciment’s production.



In terms of leadership, it is expected that Dominique Billon will step down as interim general manager and that Vincent Blanchet will lead the company.

