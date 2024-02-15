Lebap Cement exceeds 1Mt production in 2023

15 February 2024

The Lebap cement plant in Turkmenistan produced more than 1Mt of cement of various grades last year. About 107,500t of cement were sent to neighbouring Uzbekistan last year, reports Turkmenportal.



The plant’s specialists are optimistic about the future, planning to increase product production along with improving its quality indicators.

Published under