WCA launches CBAM communication campaign

19 February 2024

The World Cement Association (WCA) is working to support the roll-out of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by joining its stakeholder communication campaign. The goal of the CBAM communications campaign is to inform, explain and facilitate information about CBAM, namely its reporting requirements, methodologies for calculating emissions and how the CBAM transitional registry works.

The WCA recognises the importance of providing its members with the necessary tools and resources to navigate the complexities of the CBAM regulation. “To this end, we have created a dedicated page on our website to assist all those concerned, both within and outside the EU, have a clear overview of information and training resources, milestones, and new developments during the CBAM’s transitional period, which lasts until 31 December 2025,” said the WCA.

The CBAM Regulation, which entered into force on 1 October 2023, affects the imports into the EU of seven carbon-intensive goods most at risk of carbon leakage: iron, steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, as well as hydrogen and electricity.

