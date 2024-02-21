Azerbaijani cement production up by 23% in January

ICR Newsroom By 21 February 2024

Azerbaijan increased its cement production by 23.2 per cent YoY to 251,600t in January 2024, according to the State Statistics Committee. However, clinker production slipped 1.8 per cent YoY to 345,800t in the first month of the year.



The committee also reported a 35 per cent YoY increase in prefabricated concrete structures to 2700m3 and ready-mix concrete saw 21.8 per cent increase to 338.3Mt. Building glass production rose to 828,700m2, a more than 11-fold increase.



However, asphalt production fell 46.4 per cent YoY to 1500t, building bricks production slipped 1.7 per cent YoY, and construction lime output was down 57.4 per cent to 2000t.



Azerbaijan’s total construction materials output was valued at AZN82.1m (US$48.2m), up 34.5 per cent YoY, said the committee.







