Holcim Spain joins Green Building Council Spain

29 February 2024

Holcim Spain has joined the Green Building Council Spain (GBCE) with the aim of promoting circular and sustainable construction practices in the building sector. According to the company, through this alliance it will offer all its expertise in the development of cutting-edge materials and solutions aimed at the construction of sustainable and carbon-neutral cities, while the GBCE will provide meeting spaces and the exchange of knowledge for the generation of proposals and initiatives.

Commenting on the development, Mariano García, director of sustainability at Holcim Spain, said that “we are convinced of the importance of establishing synergies and alliances like the one we signed today to continue contributing to sustainability in the construction sector. For Holcim, as a reference company in the development of innovative solutions, decarbonisation and circularity are at the centre of everything we do, and, without a doubt, GBCE is a strategic partner to achieve the objective of building better with less.”





