Uzbek cement output surges in January 2023

By ICR Newsroom
28 February 2024


Uzbekistan’s cement plants produced 627,000t of cement in January 2024, a 2.3-fold increase YoY, according to the country’s statistics agency. In 2023 output from Uzbek cement plants was 11.93Mt.

In September 2023 a UZS3.8trn (US$312.6m) project was launched in Samarkand with assistance from CHINA Energy International Group. The new plant will produce M-400 and M-500 Portland cement at a rate of 7500tpd or 3Mta. The factory reportedly created 500 new jobs.

