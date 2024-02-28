Uzbek cement output surges in January 2023

Uzbekistan’s cement plants produced 627,000t of cement in January 2024, a 2.3-fold increase YoY, according to the country’s statistics agency. In 2023 output from Uzbek cement plants was 11.93Mt.
In September 2023 a UZS3.8trn (US$312.6m) project was launched in Samarkand with assistance from CHINA Energy International Group. The new plant will produce M-400 and M-500 Portland cement at a rate of 7500tpd or 3Mta. The factory reportedly created 500 new jobs.
Uzbekistan’s cement plants produced 627,000t of cement in January 2024, a 2.3-fold increase YoY, according to the country’s statistics agency. In 2023 output from Uzbek cement plants was 11.93Mt.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email