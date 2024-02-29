CemNet.com » Cement News » Azerbaijani exports up 14% in 2023

Azerbaijani exports up 14% in 2023
By ICR Newsroom
29 February 2024


Cement and clinker exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia advanced by 13.9 per cent YoY to 814,803t in 2023. The value of the exports increased by 34.4 per cent YoY to US$46.562m.

There are four cement producers in Azerbaijan: Norm Cement with its 2.1Mta Qizildas plant in Garadagh, Holcim (Azerbaijan) OJSC with its 1.7Mta Qaradag works in Baku, Gazakh Cement Plant LLC’s 1.5Mta unit in Gazakh, and Gemikaya Azerbaijan with the 0.26Mta Araz facility in Nakhchivan.

