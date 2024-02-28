Vietnamese cement market expands 50% in January

ICR Newsroom By 28 February 2024

Cement sales in Vietnam increased 50 per cent YoY but fell 22 per cent MoM to 4,109,509t in January 2024, reports the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total VICEM sold 1,179,667t, up 35 per cent YoY, while other VNCA-affiliated companies reported a total volume of 799,842t, up 51 per cent YoY. Non-VNCA members increased their sales by 60 per cent YoY to 2.13Mt.



Total exports increased by 70 per cent YoY to 3,214,354t in January 2024. Clinker exports increased by 155 per cent YoY to 1,459,341t with VICEM reporting sales up 211 per cent to 51,699t, other VNCA members exporting 29,608t and non-affiliated cement producers exporting 1,378,034t, up 41 per cent. Cement exports advanced by 33 per cent YoY to 1,755,013t. VICEM exported 231,220t of cement, up 24 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members dispatched 311,936t overseas, representing a YoY increase of 64 per cent. Other producers exported 1,211,857t of cement, up 28 per cent YoY.

Published under