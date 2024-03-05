LafargeHolcim Maroc posts 3% pick-up in revenue

05 March 2024

LafargeHolcim Maroc reported a revenue of MAD8212m (US$816.2m) in 2023, up 2.8 per cent YoY from MAD7975m in 2022. The advance is attributed to higher cement sales and increased clinker exports. In the 4Q23 alone, revenue was up 2.3 per cent YoY due to higher cement sales in the domestic market.



LafargeHolcim Maroc decreased its net debt by 11.3 per cent to MAD4864m at the end of 2023 from MAD5486m at the end of 2022.

