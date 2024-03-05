Pakistan cement dispatches down 19% YoY in February

05 March 2024

Pakistan has reported total cement dispatches of 3.26Mt in February 2024, compared to 4.04Mt in the same period a year earlier. This marks a YoY decline of 19.2 per cent, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association.

Local dispatches in February this year came in at 2.86Mt, down 20.2 per cent on the same period a year ago, reports Bol News, while cement exports have seen a drop of 11 per cent YoY with volumes falling from 444,962t in February 2023 to 395,935t in February 2024.

Dispatches from cement plants in the north of Pakistan stood at 2.43Mt of cement in February 2024, representing a 19.3 per cent contraction YoY. Plants based in the south reported a 19.1 per cent decline, with shipments in February this year coming in at 825,085t.

In terms of the domestic market, north-based plants supplied 2.34Mt in February 2024, down 20.7 per cent YoY, while those in the south of the country saw an almost 18 per cent reduction in dispatches to 525,543t.

Cement exports from plants in the north advanced by 47.4 per cent in February 2024, while in the south exports were down 20.9 per cent over the same period.

Published under