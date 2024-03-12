Maple Leaf Cement Factory diversifies into hospitals

12 March 2024

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about its investment in the hospital business on 10 March. The bourse filing said that Novacare Hospitals (Pvt) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, will start constructing a state-of-the-art hospital in Islamabad and has signed an international affiliation agreement with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, a leading UK teaching hospital group. The total investment in the project will be US$110m, and the hospital will be located on a 50-kanal plot in DHA Phase-V, Islamabad.

The 250-bed hospital will have a covered area of 550,000ft2 and provide comprehensive tertiary healthcare across 28 clinical services. HKS Inc, a leading global design firm, is designing the hospital.

As a result of its affiliation with Imperial College Healthcare, Novacare will benefit from the expertise of a leading UK teaching hospital group. Novacare will gain expert advisory input from Imperial College Healthcare on care, services, and staffing models and aim to implement their clinical standards and protocols. Through these measures, Novacare intends to achieve the same healthcare standards as those delivered at Imperial College Healthcare’s five London hospitals.

Published under