Pakistan cement prices down in March

12 March 2024

Cement prices in Pakistan have fallen in the opening week of March, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The average retail price of a bag of cement in the northern regions of Pakistan came in at PKR1248 (US$4.47) in the first week of March, down 0.29 per cent from the average of PKR1251 seen in the previous week.

Elsewhere in the country, average cement retail prices were reported as PKR1225/bag in Islamabad, PKR1215 in Rawalpindi, PKR1172 in Karachi, PKR1205 in Quetta and PKR1197 in Khuzdar, reports BolNews.

