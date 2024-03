Chia Hsin Cement Corp sees sales advance YoY

Taiwan-based Chia Hsin Cement Corp has reported sales of TWD2911.6m (US$92.7m) for the full year 2023, marking an increase from TWD2253.7m in the previous year. Net income in 2023 came in at TWD81.1m, compared to a net loss of TWD180.8m in the year-ago period.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations stood at TWD0.12 in 2023m, up from a basic loss per share of TWD0.27 in 2022.

