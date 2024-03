Hsing Ta Cement reports a 72% growth in net profit in 2023

Hsing Ta Cement Co Ltd has reported a 71.8 per cent increase in net profit, from TWD399.2m (US$12.7m) in 2022 to TWD685.9m in 2023. The net profit growth comes after a 1.6 per cent reduction in revenues from TWD6.4bn to TWD6.3bn, over the same period.

Basic earnings per share for 2023 came to TWD2.01, up 71.8 per cent from TWD1.17 in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share increased 72.4 per cent, from TWD1.16 in 2022 to TWD2.00 in 2023.

