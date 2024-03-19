TPI Polene Power targets 100% renewable fuel use by 2026

Thailand’s largest waste-to-energy (WTE) project developer and operator TPI Polene Power (TPIPP) aims to cut coal usage as it strives for 100 per cent renewable fuel use by 2026. According to Pakkapol Leopairut, the company’s executive vice-president for accounting and finance, the company will reduce its coal usage by 63.3 per cent YoY from 872,000t this year to 320,000t of coal in 2024.

The move to zero coal usage is part of the TPIPP’s “Mission to No Emissions” campaign, which started in 2022 and is expected to cost the company more than THB15bn (US$416.8m).

Mr Pakkadol adds that refuse-derived fuel (RDF), solar and wind energy as well as waste heat from the cement production process will replace coal.This will reduce the company’s carbon footprint significantly, as coal is the most carbon-intensive fuel source.

