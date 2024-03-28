Cemento Polpaico reports CLP4722.8m loss in 2023

28 March 2024

Chile-based Cemento Polpaico SA, part of the Hurtado Vicuña Group, posted a loss of CLP4722.8m (US$4.81m) in 2023, compared with a CLP3921m profit in 2022. Revenues fell 7.4 per cent YoY to CLP341140m from CLP368390m.



The company sold 1,637,770t of cement in 2023, down 19.3 per cent than the equivalent period in 2022. Concrete sales decreased by 19.7 per cent YoY to 2,560,238m3 in 2023.



Cemento Polpaico started a corporate and operational reorganisation, including its subsidiaries, which will be integrated and reduced from 10 to five. Cement, concrete, aggregates and waste processing businesses will be consolidated, according to El Mercurio.

