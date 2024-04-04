New Holcim Board member proposed

Peter Bell By 04 April 2024

Holcim has proposed Catrin Hinkel, CEO of Microsoft Switzerland, for election to its Board of Directors. She stands for election alongside nominee Michael H McGarry at Holcim’s Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2024. All other members are standing for re-election and Jan Jenisch is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board.

With the proposed nominations, the Holcim Board will comprise 11 members, 10 of whom are independent according to the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the criteria laid out by the DJSI.

Catrin Hinkel has served as CEO of Microsoft Switzerland since May 2021. With more than 25 years’ experience in the tech industry across a variety of organisations and diverse cultures, she previously held leadership roles at Accenture, most recently as Senior Managing Director, Europe Cloud.

