West Pokot clinker plant finally launched

09 April 2024

The much delayed KES45bn (US$346.6m) Devki Group West Pokot clinker plant was finally launched on Monday by Kenya's President William Ruth.

The new plant will process up to 6000tpd of clinker or 2Mta, with clinker deliveries sent to finish grinding at Simba Cement’s Eldoret grinding plant, which is currently under construction.



The West Pocket plant originally started construction in 2010 by former Prime Minister Rails Odoinga. Devki Group’s Simba Cement, trading as National Cement, received approval from the Kenyan Competition Authority to acquire the West Pokot plant in 2019 from Cemtech Shanghai Co.

