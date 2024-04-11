CEMEX Philippines opens a new strategic warehouse in Batangas

ICR Newsroom By 11 April 2024

In response to increasing demand for high-quality construction materials in the region, CEMEX Philippines has opened a strategic warehouse in Barangay Pangao West, Ibaan, Batangas. The 1500m2 facility aims to reinforce the company’s supply chain in the region.

More than PHP1trn (US$17.75bn) has been allocated by the company towards infrastructure development, with almost 50 per cent of the investment set aside for road networks and railway projects. The proposed projects are further increasing the demand for high-quality construction materials in areas of fast expansion such as the Calabarzon Region.

The warehouse is strategically positioned at the corridor of Batangas and Quezon, an area of high growth. The facility will satisfy the need for high-quality and reliable cement for development projects in the surrounding regions.

Luis Franco, CEMEX Philippines president and CEO, said “By investing in this facility, we align with the government's vision and priority for infrastructure development. During 27 years, we have played an important part in the country’s development, and we are ready to continue supporting the government's ambitious plans going forward”, at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at the warehouse.

The warehouse will be operational 24 hours a day and will provide staging areas for efficient loading and dispatching of cement products ensuring a reliable supply to CEMEX Phillipines’ customer partners.

Mr Franco added, “We will be completing our Solid expansion project soon, and we will have the most efficient and sustainable cement production line in the Philippines. This warehouse is a great complement to our Luzon distribution network as it gives us a better position to address the increasing cement demand in the market.”

The company continues to expand its operations, with the aim of achieving excellence in customer service and enabling sustainable infrastructure growth.

Mr Franco continued to say that, “Among the different product lines that we will offer, we have our Vertua products, which are low-carbon, high-quality cement, consistent with our 'Future in Action' programme. We are determined to continue leading the construction industry towards a better and more sustainable future.”

CEMEX, through their investment in regional facilities like this one, aims to help construction businesses adopt greener practises and meet ambitious development targets responsibly. To this end, the company targets to decrease the cement value chain’s CO 2 emissions by 35 per cent in 2025 and more than 40 per cent in 2030 based on its 1990 baseline.

