Michael Greto appointed as new supply chain VP at Giant Cement

Muriel Bal By 19 June 2024

Giant Cement Holding Inc has named Michael Greco as new vice president of supply chain.



Mr Greta joined the company’s cement division in August 2008 with expertise in logistics founded in a Bachelor of Science in Transportation Economics from Emory-Riddle Aeronautical University and complemented by Advanced Studies APICS Certifications in Supply Chain Management from Villanova University. At Giant Cement Holding, he led the growth of the rail fleet, increasing rail car capacity by almost 40 per cent to about 550 rail cars at present. In addition, he has spearheaded the start-up of the maritime vessel unloader, which now manages the unloading of nearly 300,000tpa of imported cement.



"As the company continues to expand its import operations, Mike's leadership will ensure that GCHI is well-positioned to support our growing customer base," says Tim Kuebler, president and CEO of Giant Cement Holding. "His proactive approach and strategic acumen are essential in navigating the complex challenges of global supply chains."

