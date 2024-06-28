Lebap plant increases production in 4M24

Muriel Bal By 28 June 2024

In the January-April 2024 period, the Lebap cement plant in Koytendag, Turkmenistan, produced 295,200t of product with a total value of TMT59m (US$16.9m), up from last year, according to Trend. Of this total, approximately 17,800t was exported.



Owned by Turkmen Cement, the Lebap plant has a total clinker capacity of 6000tpd, following the commissioning of a second 3000tpd line in 2023. The plant is located in eastern Turkmenistan, near the border with Afghanistan.

