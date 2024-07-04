Colombia’s cement shipments fall 11% in May

Muriel Bal By 04 July 2024

Cement dispatches in Colombia declined 10.9 per cent to 1.003Mt in May 2024 from 1.126Mt in May 2023, according to statistics agency DANE. Production was down 11.6 per cent YoY to 1.094Mt in May 2024 from 1.237Mt in the year-ago period.



The market contraction was larger in the bagged cement segment, where sales were down 12 per cent. Bulk deliveries fell by 8.8 per cent YoY. In terms of market segments, the retail sector reported a 9.2 per cent YoY decrease while construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 13.2 per cent YoY. Dispatches to ready-mix concrete companies slipped 9.1 per cent.



January-May 2024

In the first five months of 2024 cement consumption in Colombia declined six per cent YoY to 4.947Mt from 5.264Mt in the 5M23. Output from domestic cement plants decreased 5.5 per cent YoY to 5.452Mt in the 5M24 from 5.768.3Mt.



Bulk dispatches contracted by 5.1 per cent YoY in the 5M24 while bagged cement sales were down 3.6 per cent YoY. The retail sector reduced its off-take by 3.5 per cent YoY. Sales to ready-mix concrete companies slipped 5.1 per cent YoY while those to construction companies and contractors were down 10.5 per cent YoY.

