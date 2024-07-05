Dalmia Bharat adds 1Mta of capacity at Kadapa

Dalmia Bharat Ltd has expanded the capacity of its integrated cement production facility at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh by an additional 1Mta.

The company announced on 4 July that the expanded capacity had begun production. The expansion, which required an investment of INR2.07bn (US$24.79m), will increase the total capacity of the Kadapa unit to 3.6Mta and the company’s total installed capacity to 46.6Mta.

The expansion aims to meet the growing cement demand in the southern markets and enhance Dalmia’s presence in south India, according to the cement giant. The company further stated that the expansion aligns with its long-term strategy to grow its total installed capacity to 110-130Mta by 2031.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Managing Director and CEO, Puneet Dalmia, stated that the additional capacity expansion at Kadapa, paired with the recent Tamil Nadu expansion, will reinforce the firm’s commitment to supporting the infrastructure needs of southern India.

