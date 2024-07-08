Kenyan cement demand drops 13% in 4M24

Muriel Bal By 08 July 2024

Cement consumption in Kenya fell 12.7 per cent YoY to 1,949,900t in the 4M24 from 2,234,200t in the 4M23, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).



The drop in cement consumption raises significant concerns about construction activity.“During the quarter under review, the construction sector registered a decelerated growth of 0.1 per cent, down from the 3.0 per cent growth recorded in the first quarter of 2023,” said KNBS. In the first three months of 2023, construction growth reached three per cent.

The slowdown in the construction industry raises questions about the government's ability to meet its ambitious affordable housing targets, which are seen as crucial for addressing the country's chronic shortage of decent and affordable homes, according to Standard Media.

