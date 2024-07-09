Cemex invests in KC8 Capture Technologies

ICR Newsroom By 09 July 2024

Cemex has announced its latest investment in the carbon capture start-up KC8 Capture Technologies (KC8) through its venture capital and open innovation unit, Cemex Ventures. The investment aims to scale KC8's carbon capture technologies in a major project.

KC8, based in Australia, offers an affordable method for reducing greenhouse gas emissions with its proprietary non-toxic, non-volatile solvent for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). This technology promises up to 95 per cent CO 2 capture, 15 per cent increased energy efficiency and 50 per cent reduced operating costs compared to conventional solvents.

Cemex plans to test KC8’s technology in a front-end engineering design (FEED) study at a major cement plant to capture over 100 tpd of CO 2 .

Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures, stated, “The path to carbon neutrality is paved by not only sustainable investments, but also active and aggressive clean technology adoption by industry leaders who are producing on a global scale with a considerable impact within construction.” He continued, “We are thrilled to help promote the growth of KC8 by connecting the startup to Cemex’s extensive network and resources and to find synergies in order to foster the construction industry revolution.”

This technology has the potential to mark Cemex as a leader in carbon capture in the construction industry. It aims to help Cemex reduce its Scope 1 CO 2 emissions, reducing the direct greenhouse gas emissions derived from its production processes. This investment strengthens the ambitious climate action goals set out by Cemex’s sustainability programme, ‘Future in Action’, through its Innovations and Partnerships arm.

Published under