Iranian cement rebounds in May

ICR Newsroom By 11 July 2024

Iranian cement sales rebounded in May to come in at 6.240Mt, up from 4.051Mt a month earlier and up 7.2 per cent YoY from 5.820Mt in May 2023, according to the Iranian cement association.



Producers manufactured 6.575Mt of cement and 7.634Mt of clinker, increases of 3.2 per cent YoY and 4.6 per cent YoY respectively, when compared with May 2023.



A total of 1.177Mt of cement and clinker were exported in May, a decrease of 3.1 per cent YoY, with cement exports increasing 23.4per cent YoY to 0.496Mt while clinker exports fell 16.2 per cent YoY to 0.681Mt.



January-May 2024

In the first five months of 2024, cement consumption in Iran rose 7.1 per cent to 26.241Mt, up from 24.510Mt in the same period of 2023.



Cement production totalled 27.775Mt, up seven per cent YoY from 25.970Mt in January-May 2023. Clinker production was 31.234Mt, up 5.2 per cent YoY from 29.700Mt.



Cement and clinker exports totalled 5.577Mt in the January to May period, down 4.1 per cent YoY from 5.815Mt in the same period of 2023. Cement exports increased to 1.996Mt over the period, up 10.8 per cent YoY from 1.802Mt, while clinker exports were down 10.8 per cent YoY to 3.581Mt from 4.013Mt.







