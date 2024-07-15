Oriana Power awarded INR1.55bn solar plant order

Oriana Power received a new order for a 40MWp solar plant in Rajasthan, India. The INR1.55bn (US$18.5m) contract was awarded by an undisclosed cement producer and includes the engineering, procurement and construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the solar plant.
The order is scheduled to complete its execution in nine months' time. The operation and maintenance period is 25 years from the commissioning date.
