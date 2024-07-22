Taiheiyo Cement Phillipines inaugurates Cebu plant

A PHP12.8bn (US$219.25) cement plant has been opened in San Fernando, Cebu, in the Philippines by Japan-based Taiheiyo Cement.

The inauguration marks a substantial investment for Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc (TCPI) and the country’s infrastructure ambitions.

“Taiheiyo’s new San Fernando plant will increase the Philippines’ cement production by 3Mt annually, reducing our dependence on imports,” Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual announced. “This investment aligns with the government’s Build Better More infrastructure programme.”

The new unit focusses on sustainability, featuring energy-efficient technology that is estimated to cut CO 2 emissions by 10 per cent, compared to older lines.

In addition to the main facility, TCPI has invested PHP3.1bn in the Jetty and Marine Belt Conveyer project, PHP1.4bn in the port area’s modernisation and PHP3.7bn in the Luzon Distribution Terminal Project.

“We commend TCPI for setting a new standard in environmentally responsible manufacturing within the cement industry,” Mr Pascual said. “This advanced technology will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to a greener future.”

