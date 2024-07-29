Aggregate Industries recruits CCUS specialist

Suzanne Starbuck By 29 July 2024

Aggregate Industries has welcomed Tom Murphy to the team in the role of Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Project Manager. Mr Murphy joins from Tata Chemical Europe where he was plant manager for a post combustion carbon capture plant. Prior to that he held a number of roles in the steel industry. At Aggregate Industries he will be responsible for the introduction of a carbon capture facility at the company’s Cauldon cement plant in Staffordshire, UK.

“I’m really excited to have joined Aggregate Industries at a pivotal time in its decarbonisation journey,” said Mr Murphy. “Decarbonisation of the cement production process is key to both the company and the UK reaching its net zero goals so it is great to be part of this project. I’m looking forward to helping deliver the required technology to see this vision become a reality.”

Published under