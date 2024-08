Moroccan cement market expands 52% in July

Muriel Bal By 05 August 2024

Total cement deliveries by Asment Témara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, LafargeHolcim Maroc and Novacim surged 52.3 per cent YoY to 1,189,016t in July 2024, up from 780,954t in July 2023, according to Morocco's cement association, APC.

In the January-July 2024 period there was a 6.8 per cent uptick in deliveries to 7.465Mt when compared with 6.987Mt in the 7M23.

Published under