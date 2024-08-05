Cooperativa la Cruz Azul starts construction on a new cement plant

ICR Newsroom By 05 August 2024

Mexico-based Cooperativa la Cruz Azul has presented plans for the construction of a new industrial unit to manufacture cement in the municipality of Seybaplaya, southwest of the capital of Campeche. The company is hoping to reduce its environmental impact by building the cement plant on land previously used to manufacture lime and cement. The plant will be equipped with new technology to meet high standards of sustainability.

Construction began on 1 August 2024, with the first stage expected to be finished by the end of 2026 and an estimated daily production of 3000t for the plant. The initial investment for the project is over US$300m. The project will create 2000 temporary jobs during construction and then 350 jobs once the initial phase is completed in 2026.

