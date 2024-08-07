Taiwan may launch an investigation into Vietnamese cement imports

Taiwan has reported the potential launch of an anti-dumping investigation into the cement and clinker imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The TRAV urged the Vietnam Cement Association (VNCA) to notify its members about the investigation and to coordinate with Taiwanese importers to monitor market information closely. Companies have to submit all export data from 2021 to mid-2024 to the TRAV by 12 August.

Cement and clinker exports from Vietnam have faced declines in recent years. In the first half of 2024, exports from Vietnam were largely unchanged from the previous year, at 10.28Mt. Cement exports by Vietnam Cement Industry Corp (VICEM) companies fell six per cent YoY to 1.4Mt, while other VCNA-members saw cement exports rise 59 per cent YoY to 1.785Mt. Non-member companies reported a seven per cent YoY contraction to 7.096Mt. In 2023 exports dropped to 31.24Mt, a 1.2 per cent decrease in volume compared to 2022.

The industry is struggling to recover from its peak export volume of 45.7Mt in 2021. The Philippines, followed by the USA, Singapore, South Africa and Malaysia were the top five export destinations for cement in the first half of 2024.

The VNCA forecasts continued challenges for cement and clinker exports because of China’s stagnant real estate market and surplus cement production, expected to compete with Vietnamese exports in key markets such as the Philippines, Central America and South Africa.

