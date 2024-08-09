UltraTech receives 5-star ratings for 12 of its mines

Peter Bell By 09 August 2024

A total of 12 of UltraTech Cement Ltd’s limestone mines have been rated five-star for FY22-23 by Indian Bureau of Mines. The awards were given out on 7 August 2024 in New Delhi by the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy.



At the programme marking the event, the minister congratulated UltraTech for its performance in all aspects of mining and contributing to India’s mining sector. The award ceremony was also graced by the Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey.



UltraTech has the distinction of being accorded five-star rating for the highest number of mines across all categories of minerals (limestone, iron, ore, bauxite, lead zinc and manganese) for FY22-23. Naokari Limestone Mine, part of the Awarpur cement works, and Kovaya Limestone Mine, part of the Gujarat cement plant, received this award for the sixth consecutive year. The Baga-Bhalag Limestone and Shale Mine, (Baga cement works) received the award for the fourth consecutive year, while for the Manikgarh Cement Limestone Mine, which is a part of Manikgarh cement plant, it was the third consecutive year.



The Aditya Limestone Mine (Aditya cement production facility), the Tumamlapenta Limestone Mine (Andhra Pradesh cement plant), the Narmada Cement Mine (Jafrabad cement works) and the Bhadanpur and Piprahat Limestone Mine (Maihar Cement works) have all received the award for the second consecutive year.

