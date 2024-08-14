Qatar National Cement sees 16% drop in 1H revenue

Muriel Bal By 14 August 2024

Qatar National Cement Co (QNCC) posted revenues of QAR197.597m (US$54.3m) in the six months ended 30 June 2024, down 15.5 per cent from QAR233.779m in the 1H23.



Gross profit came in at QAR64.286m, representing a decline of 22.5 per cent from QAR82.902m while profit for the period fell 18.6 per cent YoY to QAR82.473m from QAR101.273m.

Published under