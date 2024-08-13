Holcim strengthens Peru presence

Muriel Bal By 13 August 2024

Holcim has acquired Peru-based Comacsa and Mixercon for a total value of US$100m.



Comacsa is the country’s leading producer of industrial minerals and white cement. Founded in 2001, Mixercon is active in the production, marketing of cement and ready-mix concrete.



Reporting to Holcim Peru, the companies are expected to operate independently and retain their own brands.



The acquisitions will allow Holcim to continue its commitment to economic and social development in Latin America. Recent years have seen Holcim strengthen its presence in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua and Guatemala.







