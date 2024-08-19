Kyrgyzstan sees acute cement shortage

By 19 August 2024

The expansion of the construction market on an unprecedented scale has led to a critical cement shortage in Kyrgyzstan, according to Syrian Omorov, head of the regulated sectors department of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service.



He said that output at the Kant Cement Plant, part of United Cement Group, already exceeded 1Mt, whereas in the past it barely reached 0.6Mta.



"We are working at the limit of our capabilities," representatives of the plant noted. "Currently, the plant can produce up to 4000tpd of cement, but the market demand is about 5000t. This 1000t deficit is being exploited by unscrupulous resellers, which exacerbates the market situation. As the antimonopoly service, we are actively fighting this problem, but it remains a pressing issue," said Mr Omorov.



To alleviate the shortage, new cement production lines are currently being commissioned and an increase in production volumes is expected.

