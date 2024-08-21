Attock Cement sells additional stake in Iraq cement firm for US$5.85m

ICR Newsroom By 21 August 2024

Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd, a Pakistan-based cement producer which manufactures ordinary Portland cement, sulphate-resistant cement, Falcon rock cement and Falcon block cement, has announced its sale of an additional stake in Saqr Al Keetan of Cement Production Co Ltd (SAKCPCL). SAKCPCL operates a 0.54Mta grinding facility in the Basra region of Iraq.

Attock’s stake (4,500,000 shares) in the Iraq-based company will be sold to an undisclosed acquirer for US$5.85m.

Attock, a subsidiary of Pharaon Group, operates the 4.271Mta Hub Lasbela plant in Pakistan. Attock Cement’s 3Q24 report announced a 19.3 per cent increase in clinker production and a 10.7 decrease in cement production YoY.

