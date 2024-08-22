KHD commissions Pyrorotor® at Halla Cement

KHD Humboldt Wedag has successfully commissioned a second Pyrorotor® alternative fuel reactor at Line 2 of Halla Cement Corp's Okke plant in Gangneung-si, South Korea, in July 2024. The installation on Line 2 follows the commissioning of a first unit on Line 3 in July 2023.

The South Korean market has a strong track record of Pyrorotor installations, with 11 commissioned in the country to date and more on the way. The latest 4.2m diameter x 15m unit at Halla Okke will deliver guaranteed alternative fuel substitution rates of 84.5 per cent in the calciner. The project also included a new Pyroclon® R calciner, new bottom cyclones with raw meal pipes to a new kiln inlet chamber, adapting the tertiary air ducts, new Pyroboxes, a thermographic camera, and the Scanex® monitoring system for the Pyrorotor reactor, says KHD Humboldt Wedag.

“Congratulations to everyone for successfully achieving another major milestone for the Pyrorotor in South Korea,” said KHD COO, Dr Mattias Jochem. “Thanks to all the team members involved, not only for their hard work and continuous support but also for working as a cohesive team and performing all the tasks asked of them. We also appreciate the client’s efforts, cooperation and continuous support during this journey. At the same time we are thankful for the strong relationship that we have built with Halla Cement over these past years and projects.”

