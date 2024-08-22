Mauritanian cement producers reminded of government-led pricing

ICR Newsroom By 22 August 2024

Mauritania's Minister of Commerce and Tourism, Zeinebou Mint Hmednah, send a circular to the walis throughout the country to oblige traders to respect the government-led price of cement at MRU5950 (US$150.66)/t of 42 grade cement and MRU5650/t of 32 cement.



The cement prices were agreed by mutual agreement between the government and cement producers.



She also called on the walis to supervise the determination of the cost of transport from Nouakchott to the unloading site.

