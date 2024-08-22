Vietnamese cement market contracts 4% in July

22 August 2024

Cement sales in Vietnam fell four per cent YoY and slipped two per cent MoM in July 2024 to 4,911,727t, according to the Vietnamese cement association, VNCA. Of this total, VICEM sold 1,473,624t while other VNCA members posted sales of 1,018,103t. In addition, non-member companies dispatched 2,420,000t.



Total exports dropped 10 per cent YoY but grew nine per cent MoM to 2,511,907t in July 2024. Clinker exports declined 14 per cent YoY but increased 47 per cent MoM to 779,203t. VICEM exported 15,446t of clinker, up 1457 per cent YoY, and other VNCA members saw a 35 per cent rise in clinker exports to 32,555t in July 2024. However, non-members saw a 17 per cent YoY drop in clinker exports to 731,202t over the same period.



Meanwhile, cement exports decreased by eight per cent YoY and three per cent MoM to 1,732,704t in July 2024. Of this total, VICEM sold 220,525t, down 24 per cent YoY, and other VNCA members 236,550t, up 19 per cent YoY. Non-members exported 1,275,629t, representing an eight per cent YoY decrease.



January-July 2024

In the first seven months of 2024, Vietnamese cement producers dispatched 32.4Mt of cement to domestic customers. Compared with the 7M23, this represents a three per cent decline. Dispatches by VICEM slipped by 4.8 per cent to 9.992Mt while other VNCA members reported a 0.6 per cent decline to 6.658Mt. Non-members sold 15.75Mt, down 3.8 per cent YoY.



Exports in the 7M24 edged down by a single per cent to 18.276Mt, comprising of 6.263Mt of clinker – down two per cent YoY – and 12.013Mt of cement – down one per cent.



Clinker exports by VICEM increased by 152 per cent YoY to 0.597Mt, while other VNCA members reported a 391 per cent surge in clinker exports to 0.25Mt. Non-members saw an 11 per cent drop in clinker exports to 5.416Mt.



Cement exports by VICEM declined by nine per cent YoY to 1.62Mt in the 7M24, but other VNCA members saw cement exports increase by 53 per cent YoY to 2.021Mt. Cement exports by non-members decreased by seven per cent YoY to 8.371Mt.







