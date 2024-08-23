Heidelberg Materials brings slag cement further inland

ICR Newsroom By 23 August 2024

Heidelberg Materials North America has delivered its first major Speed slag cement order to Indianapolis. The company has completed the conversion of its cement plant in Speed, Indianapolis, to a slag grinding facility, cementitious materials distribution hub and terminal for Type IL powder from its plant in Mitchell, Indianapolis. Shortly after an upgrade to the Mitchell facility’s capacity to 2.4Mta in mid-2023, the producer outlined a new slag granule sourcing and Speed site evolution plan. The southern Indiana finishing mill brings mix design options to practitioners in the Midwest and Mid-South markets traditionally near Great Lakes slag cement capacity and distribution.

Heidelberg Materials North Region Vice President of Cement Sales, Toby Knott, said, “With the growing acceptance of slag cement usage in publicly and privately funded construction projects, this is a great opportunity to enhance and strengthen our sustainable product offerings in this dynamic market.”

Midwest Region President, Toby Lee, added, “Investment in the Speed facility is reflective of our commitment to supporting sustainable and resilient construction projects in the Midwest and throughout the US and Canada. It is yet another milestone in our journey to significantly reduce our carbon footprint by 2030 and grow our portfolio of more sustainable products, technologies and customer-focused solutions.”

