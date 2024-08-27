Pakistan's July exports have negative trend?

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS), Pakistan’s cement industry has lesser cement and clinker exports in value and volume terms during the first month of the current financial year, July 2024 (July 2024-June 2025), MoM. The cement industry earned export revenues of US$14.49m by dispatching 403,225t of clinker and cement via land and sea compared to US$29.71m from 905,801 in June 2023. According to FBS, this represents a sharp MoM fall of 51.24 per cent in US dollar terms and a 55.48 per cent volume decline.

The total export amount in local currency for 31 days of July was PKR4.03bn, reflecting a 51.24 per cent MoM fall.

The YoY trend was also similar, and a negative tendency was recorded in July 2024 compared to July 2023 by 10.24, when exports fell from 412,023t worth US$16.14m during this period. There were no immediate comments from the industry or research houses about this sudden fall when exports were significantly recorded in the past financial year 2024. Yet, it considered that higher freight and bad weather costs could be one reason for dwindling exports.

Lucky Cement management reviewed the previous financial year’s advancement in exports and outlook last week. It said exports have become more attractive in FY24 due to lower coal prices and PkR devaluation. Additionally, economic stability in the exporting countries has contributed to the growth in export volumes. As per the management, the current export price is hovering around US$40/t for cement and US$30/t for clinker.

