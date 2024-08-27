Titan's credit rating improves

ICR Newsroom By 27 August 2024

Titan Cement International announces the upgrade of its long-term issuer credit rating by S&P Global Ratings by one notch from BB positive outlook to BB+ stable outlook, reflecting the solid operating performance in the last two years and during the 1H. Credit rating upgrade confirms Titan’s ongoing capability to finance its 2026 Green Growth Strategy.

Following this upgrade, Titan Cement International’s issuer credit rating and issued by Titan Global Finance UK plc are both rated with BB+/ stable outlook from Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings.

