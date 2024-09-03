Votorantim appoints new Executive VP of Finance and Investor Relations

ICR Newsroom By 03 September 2024

Votorantim Cimentos SA announced on 2 September 2024, its appointment of Antonio Miguel Sousa Pelicano to the position of executive vice resident of finance and investor relations. Mr Pelicano succeeds Osvaldo Ayres Filho, who temporarily assumed these responsibilities and continues with the company as CEO (chief executive officer).

Antonio is Portuguese and has extensive experience in financial management within the cement industry. He holds a degree in Economics from the University of Coimbra in Portugal as well as an International MBA in Administration from Rutgers Business School in Washington, USA.

Previously, Antonio has held executive roles at Cimpor and the company’s subsidiary, Votorantim Cimentos EAA Inversiones SL (VCEAA), which operates in Asia, Africa and Europe. He began his career at Cimpor, between 2003 and 2012, as an IT Project Manager and eventually secured the position of Country Chief Executive Officer (CFO). Mr Pelicano also has experience working in Morocco, Tunisia, China, Turkey and Mozambique.

Antonio has been working at VCEAA, where he acted as CFO (chief executive officer) of the company’s operations in China, since 2012.

In 2019, he was responsible for forming Votorantim Cimentos’ holding company VCI, in Luxembourg.

In 2020, Antonio secured the position of CFO of VCEAA, where his responsibilities included controllership, finance and IT.

