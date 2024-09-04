Moroccan market expands 10% in August

04 September 2024

Cement deliveries by Asment Témara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, LafargeHolcim Maroc in Morocco advanced by 9.7 per cent YoY to 1,265,106t in August 2024 from 1,153,378t in August 2023, according to Morocco’s cement association, APC.



Dispatches to the distribution segment were up 5.6 per cent to 721,796t in August 2024 from 683,550t in August 2023 while deliveries to the ready-mix concrete segment increased 21.7 per cent YoY to 295,921t from 243,232t. Off-take by the prefabricated segment rose 10.9 per cent YoY to 119,738t from 108,009t. Supported by robust government investment, dispatches to the infrastructure segment advanced by 9.3 per cent to 78,136t in August 2024 from 71,478t in the year-ago period. Deliveries to the building sector were up 5.8 per cent YoY to 44,471t from 42,019t over the same period. However, sales to the mortar segment slipped by 0.9 per cent to 5043t in August 2024 from 5087t in August 2023.



January-August 2024

In the first eight months of 2024 total cement deliveries increased by 7.2 per cent YoY to 8.73Mt from 8.141Mt in the 8M23.



Of this total 5.058Mt were supplied to the distribution sector, up 1.7 per cent YoY from 4.975Mt in the 8M23. The largest increase in deliveries was to the mortar segment which almost sextupled its off-take to 42,398t in the 8M24 from 6368t in the 8M23. Dispatches to the infrastructure construction market improved by 31.5 per cent YoY to 0.577Mt from 0.439Mt in the 8M23. The ready-mix concrete segment which saw a 18.7 per cent advanced to 1.926Mt in the 8M24 from 1.622Mt in the year-ago period while deliveries to the prefabricated segment increased by 7.3 per cent YoY to 0.843Mt from 0.786Mt over the same period. Dispatches to the building sector were down by nine per cent YoY to 0.284Mt from 0.312Mt in the 8M23.

